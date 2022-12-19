Maryland Weather: Bracing for Arctic blast

BALTIMORE - Our work week is starting off calm, but we are bracing for a winter weather threat on Friday and brutally cold wind chills over the holiday weekend.

A cold and clear start to our Monday! Temps will top out in the low 40s as we go from sunny to partly cloudy. It's hard to believe but these temps are almost mild in comparison to what's in store this #Christmas weekend!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/jg05wsQVgv — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 19, 2022

Let's start with today. Morning tems are in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will go from sunny to partly cloudy as the day goes on and highs top out in the low 40s.

Tonight will be even chillier with temps in the low to mid 20s across the state.

High pressure is in control on Tuesday leaving us with plenty of sunshine as temps top out in the low 40s.

Mid 40s by Wednesday as clouds move in and take over ahead of the next storm system.

Rain is likely for all of Maryland on Thursday with the potential for a quick period of rain and snow to start the day for far western Maryland before everything changes over to rain.

More wet weather is in store on Friday as we brace for the arrival of a strong artic cold front.

There is the potential that the frigid air arrives in time to turn the last bit of rain into snow showers before we dry out.

Little to no accumulation is expected and your First Alert Weather Team will bring you more specific information as we get closer to Friday.

Temperatures will plummet through the day as that bone chilling cold takes hold.

We'll start our day in the 40s and crash into the 20s by Friday night.

It's not just the cold we want to prepare you for but also the whipping winds.

Expect northwesterly winds gusting over 30 mph at times.

Highs on Christmas Eve will not get out of the 20s but once you factor in that wind, it will only feel like the single digits to start the day and like the teens for the afternoon.

You'll defintely need the heavy coat and hat, gloves and scarf as you head to your holiday parties or church!

Christmas morning will be even colder with lows in the mid teens.

Expect winds chills in the single digits for the Baltimore area with places to the west feeling like zero or maybe even a degree or two below!

Seems like great weather for staying inside and sipping some hot chocolate while you open presents.