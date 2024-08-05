Maryland Weather: Brace for heat today and strong storms Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Expect intense heat today with highs in the upper 90s. Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Today will be another tough day of heat, but the humidity levels should stay moderate. Sunshine will help temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s across the area. The feels like temperature will top out near 100°.

Heat and humidity will return once again on Tuesday. High temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 90s but it will feel close to the triple digits.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has flagged Tuesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe storms. as a cold front pushes through. The best window to see storms will be 3 PM to midnight. Damaging winds and isolated flash flooding is possible.

Across Maryland, we will need to closely monitor the moisture from "Debby" as it lifts northward to our area.

Right now, we are expecting the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday along a stalled boundary that lies just to our south. This boundary may lift northward Friday into Saturday, allowing some of the remains of "Debby" to lift north into our area. This would mean the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms and the potential for flooding.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Friday and Saturday as possible ALERT DAYS due to the chance for heavy rainfall and flooding. We will keep you updated on timing and expected totals as we watch what "Debby" does over the next few days.