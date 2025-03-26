Brush fire risk today with temperatures near 80° by Saturday

Feels like temperatures will stay in the 40s today with blustery & chilly gusty winds. A major warm-up is on the way for this weekend with highs climbing into the lower 80s Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning for increased brush fire danger has been issued for Carroll, Baltimore, Howard, Harford counties along with Baltimore City through 7 pm. This warning has been issued because strong and gusty westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours along with relative humidity values which will fall into the 20 to 30% range. The combination of wind, low relative humidity, and recent drought conditions could lead to an increased risk for brush fires. Burning is NOT advised today and please be careful discarding cigarettes.

Early morning sprinkles and light showers have exited the area. In their wake, we'll see a changeable sky with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Gusty and chilly winds will become the big weather story of the day with highs climbing into the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This will keep feels like temperatures in the 40s most of today.

With a mainly clear sky and breezy weather tonight, we're going to have a cold night ahead of us. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s across most neighborhoods. You may want to bring any plants inside if you've gotten an early start to spring gardening.

Wednesday will feature a huge temperature turnaround. Early morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s, but with abundant sunshine and a westerly breeze, high temperatures will climb to near 60°.

Friday's weather will turn even milder. Despite an increase in clouds, highs will climb into the middle 60s. The daylight hours should stay dry. A warm front crossing the area Friday night may bring a few sprinkles and showers to the area with lows only falling into the middle 50s.

Saturday is trending to be the warmest day of the year yet. With a gusty southwesterly breeze, high temperatures will surge into the lower 80s across most of our neighborhoods. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s near Chesapeake Bay. While the sky won't be completely sunny with plenty of clouds, the weather does look mainly dry. There is the slight chance for a few afternoon and evening showers north & west of Baltimore City.

A back door cold front will cross the area Saturday night into Sunday bringing cloudy and slightly cooler weather along with a few showers. Highs Sunday afternoon will stay in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead to Orioles Opening Day on Monday, we'll have to monitor the potential for showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. The timing of the rain is still uncertain, so we'll continue to finetune the forecast as game day approaches. High temperatures are trending warmer for the O's on Opening Day with highs in the middle to upper 70s. There is the potential that the thunderstorms on Monday could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts, downpours, lightning, and hail. We've tagged Monday as a possible WJZ First Alert Weather Day.

Cooler weather will follow behind the storm system on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.