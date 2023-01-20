Maryland Weather: Blustery & bright Friday

BALTIMORE - We've made it to Friday but unfortunately we have patchy fog to deal with!

Visibilities are below ten miles for Central and Southern Maryland.

It shouldn't persist though because we have blustery west winds helping to mix the fog out.

Those winds will be a factor through the day.

Wind gusts between 25- 40 mph are possible, with even stronger winds for Western Maryland.

Garrett and Allegany Counties are under a Wind Advisory through 4 pm where winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Those strong winds could lead to upslope snow showers in Garret County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10 pm.

#WJZFirstAlert

Looking ahead to Sunday, the morning is dry with wet and wintry weather moving in midday. Baltimore City will likely just see rain but places north and west will have a wintry mix to contend with through Monday morning.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/pVmvglSXRE — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 20, 2023

2-4 inches of snow is expected with gusty winds leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

The rest of the state will be dry today with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs topping out near 50.

The sun and clouds stick around for Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

The first half of our Sunday is dry with wet weather making a comeback in the afternoon.