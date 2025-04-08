Chilly winds across Maryland today, freeze warnings tonight

Expect wind gusts 30 to 40 mph today with temperatures feeling like the 30s and 40s. Widespread freeze conditions are likely tonight across the state.

It's been a blustery and chilly morning across Maryland. Early morning feels like temperatures are quite cold in the 20s and 30s. Get ready for a windy and unseasonably chilly day with wind-chills staying in the 30s and 40s throughout the day. High temperatures will approach 50°, but with winds gusting 20 to 40 mph out of the northwest, the air will feel much colder. Despite the cold, we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Expect widespread freeze conditions tonight. With a clear sky, low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 20s to some lower 30s. While we are expecting freeze conditions, winds should stay high enough that frost isn't an issue. Expect winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the following counties in Maryland from 2 AM until 9 AM Wednesday: Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot. While widespread freeze conditions are expected across most of Maryland tonight, the growing season is more advanced in these counties. Please cover or protect any flowers or plants tonight before bed across the state.

After widespread freezing conditions Wednesday morning, we'll see a wonderful day of weather tomorrow. The sky on Wednesday will be mostly sunny to sunny with highs climbing into the middle 50s. Northwest winds won't be nearly as gusty at 5 to 10 mph.

A weather disturbance will approach the area on Thursday. Expect increasing clouds with showers developing throughout the day. This is especially true during the afternoon and evening hours. The showery rain will become more consistent and steady Thursday evening into Thursday night. Thursday's high temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

An area of low pressure will develop and deepen during the day Friday. This will bring us a steady, soaking windswept rain. The day looks like a washout with rainfall totals of 0.50" to 1". In addition to the rainy weather, winds will increase out of the east and southeast at 10 to 25 mph, so the day will be rather stormy. Rain continues into Friday night as the area of low pressure slowly meanders northeast.

An upper level area of low pressure will continue to impact the area on Saturday with a chilly, showery day expected. We'll see a mostly cloudy day with damp conditions into the early evening. While there will be showers throughout the day, the rain doesn't look as heavy or consistent as Friday.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with variable clouds, some peeks of sun, and highs topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We should see a nice warm-up Monday ahead of a cold front with temperatures returning to the 70s. Expect sunshine giving way to thickening clouds. A few showers will be possible by late Monday into Monday night.