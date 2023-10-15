Maryland Weather: Blustery, cool, but nice day ahead!

BALTIMORE -- Blustery & cooler weather will filter into the area today with gusts up to 25 MPH. Expect highs in the low 60s.

An area of low pressure that brought a steady and soaking rain to the area Saturday and Saturday night is moving offshore. A weak area of high pressure will protect our weather today and tonight. Another sprinkle or shower is possible late Monday before a major warming trend later in the week.

Here are your top weather headlines for the upcoming week:

TOP OF THE MORNING: We've got RAVENS FOOTBALL THIS MORNING! That's right, they're playing across the Pond in London. Kickoff 9:30 AM. Game hereon @WJZ. Perfect fall afternoon to get outside & enjoy. Just have a jacket or sweater. Enjoy the day & Go Ravens! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/M95XM7P4Qh — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 15, 2023

Today

Expect a blend of clouds & sunshine with a cool & blustery breeze. Winds will be consistently out of the northwest at 15-20 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH. We will see high temperatures a bit below average with highs in the lower 60s. With the gusty breeze around, much of the day will feel like the 50s.

Tonight

Mainly clear and chilly. Luckily there won't be much wind. Expect overnight lows in the middle 40s in most neighborhoods with a nice starlit sky.

CHILLY NIGHT: If you like a crisp, clear, and chilly night-- well this one is for you! Temperatures dip down into the low to mid 40s. Kids will need their jackets & sweaters at the bus stop Monday morning. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/lDkhDZ61gV — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 15, 2023

Monday

Expect sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. We'll see another pleasantly cool day with highs in the lower 60s. A weather disturbance approaching from the northwest later in the day could trigger a few sprinkles & light showers. The best chance of this happening would be across central and northern Maryland. Any rain that falls would be patchy and light.

Tuesday through Thursday

We will see a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, even warmer weather returns with highs in the lower 70s.

FOUR DAY FORECAST: Week starts of a bit chilly, but by Thursday turns pleasantly mild with highs in the lower 70s. Next storm impacts us next Friday & Saturday with growing potential of rain & wind. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/J3Q6e3kNam — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 15, 2023

Next Friday & Saturday: Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a potential storm system Friday into Saturday for the increasing potential of rain and wind. Depending on the exact track of a developing coastal storm Saturday, our area may see some heavier rain and strong winds. Right now it's too early to determine how high the impacts may be, but keep monitoring the forecast for further updates.