Blustery, bright, and cool weather returns to Maryland

After last night's thunderstorms, blustery & much cooler weather have returned to Maryland. Expect plenty of sunshine ahead of the day with highs near 60°.

We have a brisk, bright, and blustery day ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing from the 40s this morning to near 60° this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

With a mostly clear sky tonight, expect colder weather to return to the area. We'll see lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday. It's another seasonably cool day with highs near 60°. If you're headed to the O's game tomorrow evening against the Red Sox, we'll see mostly cloudy weather with temperatures in the 50s for the entire game.

Thursday we shift back to warmer and more humid weather. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs topping out near 80°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, espeically late in the day and at night.

A back door cold front will try to deliver us cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday with occasional showers. Highs on Friday top out in the lower 70s with Saturdays highs even cooler behind the front in the lower 60s.

Sunday turns warmer and more muggy again with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s. There is the possibility of showers and thunderstorms late in the day Sunday into Sunday night.

Behind the cold front, seasonably cool air returns next Monday with highs near 60°.