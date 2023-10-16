Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Jackets & sweaters needed today

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Jackets and sweaters will serve you well today! Morning temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s.

Our Monday will stay cool, with highs only in the low 60s.

We'll start off with sunshine but more and more clouds move in during the afternoon.

A few late day sprinkles are also possible. None of the rain will be heavy, but the sprinkles & showers may be widespread enough for you to grab a small umbrella. The best chance for wet weather would take place Monday afternoon through early Monday night. 

Tuesday through Thursday look like very nice weather days. The morning hours may be a touch cool with lows in the 40s & 50s, but afternoon temperatures will climb into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday our high temperatures will reach the lower 70s. All of these days look to stay dry with a decent amount of sunshine.

Rain chances will increase late next week into early next weekend. 

Next Friday & Saturday: Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a potential storm system Friday into Saturday for the increasing potential of rain and wind. This will be a one-two punch. The first round of rain will arrive Friday into Friday night. 

The possible impacts from the second storm are more uncertain. Depending on the exact track of this developing coastal storm Friday night into Saturday, our area may see some heavier rainfall and strong winds. Right now it's too early to determine how high the impacts may be, but keep monitoring the forecast for further updates.

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 5:49 AM

