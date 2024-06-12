Maryland Weather: Lots of sunshine and blue skies for your Thursday.

BALTIMORE -- Lots of sunshine and blue skies for your Thursday. Weather cooperates for Fleet Week, Orioles afternoon first pitch of 1:05 PM and the end of school.

We're looking at a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. There is the potential for a isolated shower late in the afternoon or evening hours.

Friday will be the hottest day of the workweek with highs climbing into the lower 90s. We'll see moderate levels of humidity, so feels like temperatures will top out in the middle 90s. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible mainly during the evening hours, especially north and west of Baltimore. Some of the strongest storms may have gusty winds and hail.

Father's Day weekend continues to look fabulous with plenty of sunshine both days of the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80s with lower levels of humidity.

Heating up. Temps touch 90° through end of week.. Storms possible Friday PM. Father's Day weekend looks wonderful. Prepare for Feels-Like temps near 100° next week. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/QJiZ6FDiWI — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 13, 2024

Next week a substantial heat wave will build into the area with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s. With high levels of humidity, the heat index will climb to 100 or higher each afternoon.