Maryland Weather: Beautifully bright Saturday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Although a bit chilly this morning, it's a beautifully bright and warm weekend in Baltimore. Conditions look great for the Running Festival!

We can expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with high temperatures a few degrees above average. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s to near 50 degrees for most.

A few areas of patchy frost possible this morning, especially north and west of the city. We can expect a dry, sunny, and comfortable afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s, which is a few degrees above average.

It's another sunny and pleasant day on Sunday, so be sure to get out and enjoy! Daytime highs register in the mid to upper 70s with calm westerly winds.

As we head into the early half of the week, an area of high pressure continues to lead to dry conditions. The big story early week will be the rising temperatures. We should register in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Tuesday. Our average high this time of year is around 67 degrees.

Overnight lows will be slightly warmer as the week progresses, ahead of a cold front expected to arrive by Thursday. The cold front will help lower temperatures back into the 60s late week.

Given this current stretch of dry weather, it's safe to say Baltimore is on track to experience one of the top 10 driest Octobers on record.