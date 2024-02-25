Maryland Weather: Beautiful, Sunny Sunday with a Spring-like Feel on the Way

BALTIMORE— It's a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding to near average today.

Today

After a cold start to the day, temperatures rise to near average today in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We can expect plenty of sunshine and less wind compared to yesterday. Enjoy!

Monday

The start of the week features warmer air settling in with high temperatures in the low 60s. It's a pleasant spring-like day with partly sunny skies. Be sure to get out and enjoy because rain chances increase by Tuesday afternoon.

Monday Night

We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, temperatures register more than 10 degrees above average in the low to mid-60s. The day starts out partly sunny, but then more clouds push in during the afternoon and the chance for a shower increases. Showers will be scattered toward the afternoon and evening.

Colder Air Returns

A potent cold front moves through midweek. This will lead to a period of more widespread rain and gusty winds, with the chance for a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through late Wednesday. A few snowflakes could fall into early Thursday morning, if the cold air can get in fast enough. Chances are low at this point, but it's something to watch.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates.