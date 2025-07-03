Beautiful weather in Maryland for Fourth of July weekend

Maryland will experience a beautiful stretch of weather for the Fourth of July weekend.

It will be a nice change from the prior pattern of rainy weekends, and the comfortable conditions will extend into early next week.

Mild weekend weather

Your Thursday begins with mainly dry conditions and seasonably normal temperatures.

For perspective, our normal high/low temps for this date are 89°/67°. We climb a tad higher during the next few afternoons while the overnight lows are nearly spot-on.

Our most recent cold front is clearing the region, and high pressure is building in. The result is lower humidity, which keeps us comfortable for the next few days.

Our only chance of rain comes Thursday afternoon into the evening and should be isolated to north/northeastern Maryland.

High pressure builds in a dominates the forecast through Sunday. There will be no major fluctuation in temperatures. Highs will remain in the upper 80s, and lower humidity remains. Bottom line, enjoy an incredible holiday wherever your plans may take you.