Maryland weather: Beautiful start to the weekend

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Crisp start to our morning with temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s across the state.

Very enjoyable for this Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are settled comfortably in the 80s across the region under broken, but calm, skies. We will see this set-up continue for the rest of the afternoon.

Winds will continue to be breezy today from the north. This change in winds is due to a frontal system pushing through earlier in the week. 

Highs today are in the lower 80s with little humidity.

Cooler drier air will linger into the evening tonight with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will hang on for the remainder of the weekend with a few spotty chances for showers on Sunday evening. 

Highs Sunday continue in the 80s with a nice breeze.

For lows Sunday, we settle into the 50s and 60s under cloudy skies with chances for rain.

This pattern of spotty showers will follow us into next week, although the first half of the work week is trending dry.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 5:15 AM EDT

