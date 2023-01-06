Maryland Weather: Sunny, but cooler, Purple Friday

BALTIMORE -- Rain chances will taper off later tonight with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight.

Another great sunset in #Baltimore as temps remain in the 60s. The mild temperature streak ends today as we will drop into the 40s for highs Friday into the weekend. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/KzyDmS05Mu — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 5, 2023

More sunshine is on the way for Friday, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler with most areas topping out in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Dry weather continues into at least the first part of the weekend with even cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will reach the 40s on both days, Sunday being the cooler day.

Clouds will be plentiful, especially on Sunday as a weak storm system approaches the area by afternoon.

There will be a chance for some showers with the system as it moves in Sunday afternoon/evening and continues through early Monday.

Temperatures next week will cool with highs in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front arriving Wednesday will cool temperatures down for the rest of the week.

The next significant chance for rain will occur with another storm on Friday, but in this chaotic and progressive weather pattern of late, the timing of this next storm system is subject to change.