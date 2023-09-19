Maryland Weather: Spectacular week, tracking weekend storm

BALTIMORE-- Fall doesn't officially arrive until Saturday but our Tuesday morning has a definite fall feel to it. Skies are clear and the air is crisp, with out the door temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

STARLIT SKY & CRISP COOL FEELING TONIGHT: One of those amazing nights with a starlit sky, cool overnight temperatures in the 50s, and light breeze. Open window weather! Air out the house and let that fresh air inside. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/pEBzwbtX4v — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 18, 2023

We have a phenomenal stretch of excellent outdoor weather Tuesday through Thursday. We will see abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs each afternoon will top out around 80 degrees. Morning lows will be refreshingly cool in the 50s to near 60.

The only issue during this time will be the increasing ragweed count with the continued dry and breezy weather.

Hit the lottery for weather! Too bad this isn't the weekend forecast, but we can't have it all! Enjoy the next several days. Showery & breezy weather returns for the weekend. A good weekend to chill, recharge, and watch some football. Plus the rain is still much-needed. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/5LcZzU3FiJ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 18, 2023

Friday looks like a decent weather day, but clouds will start to thicken by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s. As of now, Friday night football games look dry, but keep checking back to the forecast to make sure showers don't make an earlier arrival.

The large and expansive area of high pressure that will be responsible for delivering us such nice weather this week will begin to slide east out into the Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, a developing area of low pressure off the southeastern coast of the United States will gradually lift north. The pressure difference between these two weather systems will generate breezy to windy weather Friday night through Sunday.

MARYLAND WEEKEND WEATHER: It's still early in the game, and a lot of details will need to be polished, but there are strong signals we're going to get rounds of showers and pockets of rain. Breezy weather as well. Still ironing out how close system gets to us & strength. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/oIf7pAb3l5 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 18, 2023

In addition to the wind, we'll be watching for rain bands moving up from the south late Friday night through Sunday. The rain has the potential to be heavy, especially closer to the coast. Right now it's very early, so we will be fine tuning the forecast as the weekend approaches. The amount and coverage of the rain depends on how quickly our area of high pressure moves east and how far north the storm to our south gets.

At the beaches, rough surf, rip currents, beach erosion, and some coastal flooding will be possible given the strong easterly fetch of winds. This would last almost all of the weekend.

So in summary, plan for showery, breezy, and cool weather this weekend. That includes the Ravens game Sunday. This storm system will gradually ease offshore Monday giving us some leftover showers before nicer weather builds in next Tuesday. Any changes to storm track, intensity, and size could change our weekend forecast for the better or for the worst, so keep checking back in for updates throughout the week.