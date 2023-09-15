Maryland Weather: Rain chances return later this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Clear skies prevail due to high pressure and the distant effects of Hurricane Lee. While you might catch a glimpse of Lee's outer bands to the east, expect dry conditions across the area with lots of sunshine. Winds could gust up to 25 mph across the area this afternoon due to the tightening pressure gradient as Lee passes just east of the area.

Temperatures will range from the 60s in higher elevations of far western Maryland to 70s for everyone else. Tonight, clear and calm conditions will see temperatures dip to the 40s in many places, with some high valleys nearing freezing.

High pressure remains as Lee heads to the Canadian Maritimes. Saturday will see temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, cooler in the mountains. Cloud cover increases Saturday night with showers approaching. Sunday might bring showers and occasional thunderstorms, but severe weather threats are minimal. Expect cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

By Monday morning, a cold front is expected near the Chesapeake Bay. Some morning showers are possible, but the region will dry out as the day progresses. Dry conditions dominate the week with temperatures gradually rising to the low 80s by Wednesday, then retreating to the 70s after a dry cold front. Nightly lows will range from the upper 40s to low 60s.