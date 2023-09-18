Maryland Weather: Soggy start but sun on the way

BALTIMORE-- Grab the umbrella before you head out the door because our Monday is starting off rather soggy.

Rounds of rain, including some heavy downpours will continue through mid-morning so consider giving yourself some extra time to get to work and get the kids off to school.

In addition to the wet weather, patchy fog is also possible on the roads.

FRESH FUTURECAST: Latest data coming in looks juicier for Baltimore & points east across the E. Shore. Looks like solid 0.50" totals, locally higher, in & around Baltimore, but rain totals may exceed 1" across many parts of Eastern Shore. Heaviest slug of rain overnight-Early Mon pic.twitter.com/0EwxYpsLVA — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 17, 2023

Showers will linger until at least 7 AM or 8 AM in Baltimore City and possibly until late morning across the eastern Shore of Maryland.

Your out the door numbers are in the 60s.

BUS STOP FORECAST MONDAY: Most of Maryland will be drying out Monday morning. Showers may linger into 7 AM hour, so small umbrella a good idea. Eastern shore showers linger through 10 AM-ish. Everyone dry for when kids come home from school or have outdoor sports practice. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/BQzTuhuQlx — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 17, 2023

By Monday afternoon, things should be improving.

While we still cannot rule out an isolated shower or two, the sky should turn partly sunny along with an increasing gusty breeze out of the northwest.

This will help flush out the humidity and bring more comfortable air to the area. Monday evening looks very pleasant with a mainly clear sky and temperatures in the lower 70s.

The best weather of the week will be Tuesday through Friday with a large area of high pressure in control of our weather.

This will protect us from any storms and bring us several days of partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, along with low humidity. Highs each day will be within a degree or two of 80 degrees.

MARYLAND 4-DAY FORECAST: Lovely weather builds in Monday afternoon as gusty winds help push out clouds & allow humidity levels to plunge. September notorious for producing some of the nicest days of the year, and this week is no exception. Gorgeous weather ahead! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/IneSHKttik — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 17, 2023

We'll be carefully watching a coastal storm to our south next weekend.

The area of high pressure that protected our weather during the workweek will be sliding east into the Atlantic Ocean. Just how quickly this high pressure moves eastward along with the strength and size of the storm to our south will determine when and how much rain we will see next weekend.

At this point in time, there is at least a chance of some showers Saturday into Sunday along with gusty and cool easterly winds off the Ocean. Keep checking back to the forecast for updates!