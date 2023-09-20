Maryland Weather: Watching weekend rain potential

BALTIMORE-- High pressure moves towards New England by Thursday afternoon It will be another nice day with highs in the upper 70 to around 80. . Expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds. Increasing cloud cover is expected Thursday night. By Friday morning the entire area will be cloudy.

A system that will develop off the Florida coast will spread moisture northward through the day with rain possibly moving into southern Maryland by late Friday night. Expect winds to pick up, especially near Southern Chesapeake Bay with gusts between 20-40 mph.

Friday's highs will remain in the 70s.

The low-pressure system will track along the East Coast through Saturday and into Sunday. Model projections vary, but impacts on the Mid-Atlantic are expected, potentially including isolated flooding and gusty winds, especially near the Chesapeake Bay. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3" across the area from west to east with emphasis on The Eastern Shore.

Rain chances persist through Sunday, with the system moving towards New England by Monday. Briefly dry conditions early next week, but another system might bring rain Monday evening into Tuesday.

Saturday will be cool, with highs mainly in the 60s; mountain areas might be in the 50s, while urban areas near the Chesapeake Bay could hit the low 70s. A warm-up is expected by Tuesday, with most areas seeing lows to mid-70s. More scattered showers are possible into next week, especially by Wednesday.