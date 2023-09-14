Maryland Weather: Fall-like with lots of sunshine

BALTIMORE -- High pressure will drive the weather Friday to Saturday. A gusty northern breeze is likely Friday, mainly east of the Blue Ridge, due to the interaction of the building high pressure and Hurricane Lee offshore of the Mid-Atlantic. Expect dry conditions Friday evening.

A similar breeze might hit northeast Maryland on Saturday, an area near the tight pressure gradient from the high and Hurricane Lee. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s, with 60s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be 40s in the west and 50s elsewhere.

For the long term, Sunday to Wednesday:

A weak surface high Sunday morning will quickly move east as a strong upper trough approaches the Mid-Atlantic Sunday afternoon to evening.

This may bring showers and a few storms, mainly late Sunday to early Sunday night. A cold front will pass by Monday morning, followed by high pressure across the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic. Dry conditions are expected for most of next week. Temperatures will hover around the upper 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.

The next chance for rain looks to arrive NEXT Saturday but this is not set in stone just yet. Stay tuned and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.