First Alert Forecast: Warmer weekend on tap

BALTIMORE-- Good news for those who have been waiting for warmer weather: the stubborn weather pattern we've dealt with all week is finally moving out of the region.

We can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the rest of this afternoon, with the most clouds occurring across the eastern portions of the are this afternoon.

Although there may be a couple of stray showers that could pop up during the afternoon across far northeastern Maryland, the remainder of the area is expected to be dry. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Low temperatures tonight will drop back into the 40s across the region under a mostly clear sky. As we head into the weekend, Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 70s.

Expect a few more clouds on Sunday, but temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.

The next opportunity for rain will arrive on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool off briefly for the middle part of the week, with the coolest day occurring on Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

However, temperatures will rebound through the end of the week, with highs nearing 80 by Friday. So, get ready for some beautiful weather to close out the week and head into the weekend!