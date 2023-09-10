Maryland Weather: Evening scattered showers & storms

BALTIMORE-- Expect variable clouds through tonight with a few rounds of scattered storms. Not all neighborhoods get wet.

We've seen changeable weather for most of this Sunday. Clouds, peeks of sun, and a few passing showers & storms in spots. We'll see more of the same through tonight. Scattered showers & storms will be possible at anytime, but since storms will form in clusters, not every neighborhood gets wet.

FRESH FUTURECAST: Here's the latest hour-by-hour model run of how showers & storms may play out through tomorrow morning. We have a few waves to pivot through area. Drying out Monday with partial sunshine. Slight chance of a shower, most places stay dry. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/GhSCpyMfb8 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 10, 2023

Monday should turn out to be mostly dry, warm, and still humid. Look for temperatures to climb into the lower to middle 80s. While there could be an isolated shower, most places stay dry.

MONDAY WEATHER ACROSS MARYLAND: We'll see a mix of clouds & sunshine. Most of us see a nice & quiet day. Humidity still lingers. A stay shower is possible in the afternoon, but that's the exception and not the rule. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/weSQNqoIlE — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 10, 2023

Most of Tuesday looks dry as well until later in the day. A slow-moving cold front will bring a better chance of showers & storms to the area starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday. This will be our best and highest chance for rain in the next 7-days.

After the cold front crosses the area Wednesday night, we'll see a refreshing push of fall-like air Thursday into Friday. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s. Morning lows will dip into the 50s. We'll have crisp fall-like air in place as the humidity levels plunge to comfortable levels.

We'll continue to monitor Hurricane "Lee", which is a category 3 storm tonight. "Lee" will likely parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward. The storm will generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches most of next week into next weekend. Right now, it appears Maryland will see no direct impacts from "Lee". People in New England to Canada will need to continue to watch the forecast path of "Lee", as the storm has a much higher chance of giving them possible direct impacts.