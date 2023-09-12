Maryland Weather: Another muggy and foggy start

BALTIMORE-- Muggy will be the theme for your morning and afternoon. No activity on radar this morning but dense patchy fog has returned for the morning.

Starting off in the 60s and 70s under cloudy skies.

Conditions will not change much for your Tuesday with highs only reaching average.

Wednesday will start off like the first half of the workweek, but conditions will improve the further into the evening we go.

By Thursday and Friday, the forecast is looking lovely. Thanks to the impacts of a frontal system that pushed through, we will see cooler, drier conditions throughout the state. This will last through the weekend.

Still keeping and eye on the tropics and the Atlantic as storms are still brewing. Currently our focus is on Hurricane "Lee", which is a category 3 storm. "Lee" will likely parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward.

The storm is expected to generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches most of next week into next weekend. Right now, it appears Maryland will see no direct impacts from "Lee".

People along the eastern New England coastline and parts of southeast Canada will need to continue to watch the forecast path of "Lee", as the storm has a higher chance of giving them possible direct impacts.

Nice, warm, and sunny weather will continue into this upcoming weekend with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.