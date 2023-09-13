Maryland Weather: Comfy & clear stretch

BALTIMORE -- Cooler and drier air is settling in across the state, leaving us with seasonal conditions.

Mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s will greet you as you as you step outside today.

Solid sunshine is in store today with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80.

Canadian high pressure is giving us an extended stretch of comfortable weather with low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Still keeping an eye on the tropics and the Atlantic as storms are still brewing. Currently, our focus is on Hurricane "Lee", which is a category 2 storm. "Lee" will parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward with direct impacts expected as "Lee" makes landfall somewhere in Maine or southeastern Canada.

The storm is expected to continue to generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches for the rest of this week into the weekend. Maryland will see no direct impacts from "Lee."

Nice, warm, and sunny weather will continue into this upcoming weekend with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.