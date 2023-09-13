Maryland Weather: Strong thunderstorms could create tornadic conditions

BALTIMORE -- A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for north central Anne Arundel County until 2:15 a.m. But a flash flood warning for the southwestern part of Baltimore County, the extreme southwestern part of Baltimore City, and Howard County is in effect until 2:45 a.m.

Anywhere between one to three inches are expected to fall in these areas. Areas that could experience flash flooding include: Baltimore, Pikesville, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Towson, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Randallstown, Parkville, Owings Mills, Eldersburg, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Arbutus, Brooklyn Park, Mays Chapel, Ilchester, Linthicum, Garrison, and Lansdowne.

An isolated brief and weak tornado cannot be ruled out through 3 a.m. Please stay weather-aware.

https://x.com/SteveSosnaWX/status/1701771070552846388?s=20

Cecil, Harford, northern Baltimore, and Carroll counties are under the flood watch now through 11 AM Wednesday. In these locations 2-3" of rain is possible with locally higher totals. Flash flooding is possible overnight.

https://x.com/SteveSosnaWX/status/1701775429000941812?s=20

Showers & storms are possible Wednesday morning before we start to see improvements during the afternoon. Expect highs near 80.

Thursday and Friday look fantastic! We'll be benefiting from Canadian high pressure which will bring us an extended stretch of comfortable weather with low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Still keeping and eye on the tropics and the Atlantic as storms are still brewing. Currently, our focus is on Hurricane "Lee", which is a category 3 storm. "Lee" will likely parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward.

The storm is expected to continue to generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches the rest of this week into the weekend. Right now, it appears Maryland will see no direct impacts from "Lee."

People along the eastern New England coastline and parts of southeast Canada will need to continue to watch the forecast path of "Lee", as the storm has a higher chance of giving them possible direct impacts.

Nice, warm, and sunny weather will continue into this upcoming weekend with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.