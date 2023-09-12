Maryland Weather: Heavy thunderstorms possible late tonight

BALTIMORE-- Drenching showers and thunderstorms are possible late this evening through the overnight hours.

After a hot and muggy Tuesday afternoon, we're on the lookout for some potential heavier showers and storms late this evening and tonight. If you're headed to the O's game this evening, the weather looks fine. The best chance of storms is after 11 PM through about 4 AM.

EVENING PLANNER: The O's game weather looks fine this evening. Storms become liekly after the game. The best bet for storms would be from 11 PM through 4 AM. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds. An isolated brief weak tornado also can't be ruled out. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/VksA2MidTK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 12, 2023

The storms overnight may bring us heavy downpours and gusty winds. While widespread severe weather isn't likely, there could be an isolated severe storm or two. It's not out of the question that a brief, weak tornado is possible with some of the strongest storms. Expect lows in the 70s.

Showers & storms are possible Wednesday morning before we start to see improvements during the afternoon. Expect highs near 80.

Thursday and Friday look fantastic! We'll be benefiting from Canadian high pressure which will bring us an extended stretch of comfortable weather with low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Still keeping and eye on the tropics and the Atlantic as storms are still brewing. Currently our focus is on Hurricane "Lee", which is a category 3 storm. "Lee" will likely parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward.

The storm is expected to continue to generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches the rest of this week into the weekend. Right now, it appears Maryland will see no direct impacts from "Lee."

People along the eastern New England coastline and parts of southeast Canada will need to continue to watch the forecast path of "Lee", as the storm has a higher chance of giving them possible direct impacts.

Nice, warm, and sunny weather will continue into this upcoming weekend with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.