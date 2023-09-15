Maryland Weather: Fall-like with lots of sunshine

BALTIMORE -- There is a fall-like feel as you step out the door this morning.

Upper 50s and low 60s combined with low humidity are almost making for a crisp start to our Purple Friday.

High pressure is control of the forecast through Saturday and that means beautiful blue skies and no rain to speak of.

A gusty northern breeze is likely today as that high pressure interacts with Hurricane Lee offshore of the Mid-Atlantic.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s with 60s in the mountains and it may be breezy once again.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s.

Things start to change on Sunday as a strong storm system approaches from the west.

Clouds and humidity will increase with rain chances ramping up by afternoon and into the evening hours.

Highs Sunday will reach around 80 but don't expect nearly as much sunshine as what we will see on Saturday.

Showers and a few storms are possible late Sunday to early Sunday night.

A cold front will pass by Monday morning, followed by high pressure across the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic.

Dry conditions are expected for most of next week with temperatures hovering around the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.