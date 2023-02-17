First Alert Forecast: Rain ends; colder tonight & Saturday

BALTIMORE - The wet weather will move out the region by late this afternoon but skies will remain mostly cloudy through this evening.

Gusty northwest winds in the wake of the front will bring colder air back to the region after several mild days.

Lows tonight will fall into the 20s for most areas under clearing skies. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday with afternoon highs in the 40s.

BACK TO REALITY: After a couple of days of unseasonably warm weather we get back to normal tonight & Saturday. Temps overnight will dip into the 20s for most areas under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Uo6anOjITW — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 17, 2023

SATURDAY PLANNER: We'll start chilly and remain cool through the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Add about 7-10° to these highs for Sunday with more clouds. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/U7DItPFqRi — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 17, 2023

Warmer weather returns Sunday with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s for Sunday afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through the region late Monday. Expect an increase in clouds with the front but we are keeping the forecast dry at the moment. Highs will reach around 60 Monday afternoon.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday into Wednesday with temps in the mid to upper 50s for highs.

A warm front will lift through the region late Wednesday through early Thursday. This front will bring unseasonably warm weather Thursday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s for some areas!

The next cold front will arrive Friday bringing temperatures back into the 50s for highs with a chilly start to next weekend. We'll be keeping an eye on another storm system next weekend that could bring additional rain to the area.