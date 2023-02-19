Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Shaping up Nicely

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Clouds built in from Saturday evening are sticking around for the AM hours of your Sunday. 

Temperatures bottomed out in the 30s overnight and this morning, which is better than just 24 hours ago, will eventually build to the 50s this afternoon.

President's Day will be mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches the area with highs reaching close to 60 degrees. 

Temperatures will remain mild through mid-week with highs mainly in the 50s. The next best chance for rain will move in by Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning. 

On Thursday afternoon, temperature highs will be unseasonably warm in the low- to mid-70s. 

The record high for Baltimore Thursday is 78 degrees. The city will likely remain a few degrees shy of that, but will still be impressive warmth for mid- to late February. 

Cooler weather returns Friday with the next chance for precipitation coming next weekend, where we will have to watch for the potential for some wintry weather. Stay tuned. 

