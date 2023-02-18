First Alert Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight

Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Saturday First Alert Forecast

BALTIMORE -- Clouds will increase tonight across the area with warmer overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. President's Day will be mostly cloudy as a cold front

approaches the area with highs reaching close to 60.

Temperatures will remain mild through mid-week with highs mainly in the 50s. The next best chance for rain will move in

by Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon highs will be unseasonably warm in the low to mid 70s.

The record high for Baltimore Thursday is 78° so we will likely remain a few degrees shy of that, but will still be impressive warmth for

mid to late February.

Cooler weather returns Friday with the next chance for precipitation coming next weekend, where we will have to watch for the

potential for some wintry weather. Stay tuned.