Maryland Weather: Frigid weather returns; even colder next week

Sunny and much colder on Tuesday in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Arctic chill has returned to Maryland, with temperatures tonight expected to dip into the teens and twenties across the region. Skies will remain mostly clear, but wind chills by Wednesday morning will plunge into the single digits and teens.

Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching around 30 degrees. However, Wednesday night will bring another frigid evening, as lows drop into the mid to upper teens and lower twenties.

Highs on Thursday will climb to the mid-30s across the area, followed by another chilly night with lows back in the 20s. On Friday, temperatures will rise slightly, with highs reaching the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the next storm system will approach the region, bringing a chance of rain instead of snow. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-40s.

By Sunday, a strong Arctic cold front will sweep through the area. Highs will fall back to the mid-30s, and snow showers may develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight into Monday, temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees, with wind chills falling into the teens.

The coldest air of the season will arrive early next week. Highs from Monday through Wednesday will only reach the 20s, while nighttime lows will plummet into the lower to middle teens. Some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday morning may even dip into the single digits.

With gusty northwest winds persisting during this period, wind chills will be the coldest we've seen all winter. Many locations will experience single-digit wind chills, with some areas dipping below zero. The wind chills in Western Maryland's mountains could plunge to 20 degrees below zero or colder.

The main focus over the coming days will be on these frigid temperatures, but attention will also turn to any signs of moisture arriving while the cold air lingers. If moisture does sneak into the region, wintry weather could become a possibility.

For now, prepare for the bitter cold both in the short term and over the next week. Stay tuned for updates as we monitor the potential for any precipitation during this Arctic outbreak.