Maryland Weather: Arctic cold & winds continue through Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Numbing cold & wind has arrived and will continue into Sunday night. Feels like temperatures plunge into the teens.

After a spring-like morning and midday Saturday, arctic cold is arriving. Temperatures will continue to plunge as colder air rushes into the area with gusty northwest winds. Expect overnight lows to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind-chills will be as low as the single digits and teens. Northwest winds will continue through the overnight at 10 to 25 mph.

Sunday will be bright & sunny, but very cold for this time of year. With northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs only in the upper 30s to near 40°, wind-chills will stay in the upper 20s during the warmest part of the afternoon. With a clear sky Sunday night, lows will once again dip down into the teens and lower 20s.

Monday features a cold start to the morning, but the afternoon feels less harsh with lighter wind and highs rebounding into the middle 40s.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. High temperatures will reach near 60°, except will be much cooler near the colder Bay waters.

A powerful storm system will approach the area on Wednesday. Winds will steadily increase out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. Expect scattered showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s.

The bulk of Wednesday's storm crosses the area later in the afternoon and evening hours. This is when we have the potential of severe thunderstorms with the potential of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The threat is conditional on temperatures warming up enough ahead of the storms, so please keep checking back to forecasts. We've tagged Wednesday as a possible WJZ First Alert Weather Day.

Chilly and gusty northwest winds will howl on Thursday. With a partly sunny sky, highs will only top out in the lower 50s. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph throughout the day. Breezy and chilly weather continues Friday with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

An early look at next weekend shows seasonably mild temperatures along with dry weather with highs in the middle 50s Saturday.