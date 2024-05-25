Maryland weather: Another weekend with on and off rain

BALTIMORE- Saturday is starting off partly clear to mostly cloudy with a lot of moisture aloft to our west. Temperatures range as you get ready to head out the door from the 50s to middle 60s. Heavy cloud cover will linger for the early morning hours.

An Air Quality Alert - Code Orange- has been issued for portions of the state, mainly to the north and east of the I-95 corridor.

Highs reach the lower to middle 80s this afternoon under cloudy skies. A spotty chance at a shower remains in our forecast, but this is mainly this afternoon and early evening. Greater rain chances will arrive past the noon hour and into the evening hours.

Clouds will build as we head into the evening and overnight, keeping us in the upper 60s. Shower chances do increase as we head into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

The weekend spells rain with both Saturday and Sunday looking damp. Sunday will be the soggier of the two, but a lot of the widespread rain will be in the evening hours. This should allow some afternoon plans and celebrations to continue outdoors. Just be mindful of thunderstorms popping up. Remember thunder roars, head indoors.

Monday, Memorial Day, is looking dicey for the forecast. Temperatures are hot and sticky and with intermittent sunshine, this could lead to some strong to severe storms. Monday is an Alert Day for its potential to bring strong and damaging storms to the region. This will impact plans for the holiday and travel.

Shower chances will follow us into the work week with a dip in temperatures. Expect the 70s for middle portions of next week.