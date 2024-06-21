Dangerous heat and humidity this weekend, lasts into Monday
BALTIMORE -- Expect a weekend of intense heat and humidity with feels like temperatures ranging from 100 to 108 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for the dangers today's heat poses to the population now through part of next week. The First Alert Weather Team has issued FAWDs this weekend, Monday, and Wednesday of next week. Please take heat precautions during this time.
After a scorching hot day with highs in the middle to upper 90s, we're looking at a warm and muggy evening ahead. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 70s with a mostly clear sky.
Saturday and Sunday will both feature brutal heat and humidity. Saturday has the most sunshine with highs near 100. Feels like temperatures will range between 100 and 108 F.
Sunday also looks like another day of extreme heat with highs near 100. More clouds may keep the temperature slightly cooler, but the heat index will still be in the dangerous category. Feels like temperatures Sunday afternoon will range from 100 to 105 F.
The intense heat expected includes AFRAM weekend. AFRAM is taking precautions this year due to heat safety concerns. Take advantage of their cooling amenities.
The latter half of the weekend will also bring the chance of storms back into our forecast. Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have damaging winds, hail, intense lightning and downpours. Not every neighborhood will get wet.
Monday is another First Alert Weather Day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s, but feels like temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to near 100. In addition to intense heat, scattered strong storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly I-95 and points east.
Tuesday we catch a nice break from the humidity. It's still hot and sunny with highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday will be the last day of extreme heat for at least several days with highs near 100. Scattered strong storms are possible Thursday with a cold front. This will help lower heat and humidity for the end of next week.