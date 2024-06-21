Dangerous heat and humidity this weekend, lasts into Monday

BALTIMORE -- Expect a weekend of intense heat and humidity with feels like temperatures ranging from 100 to 108 degrees.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for the dangers today's heat poses to the population now through part of next week. The First Alert Weather Team has issued FAWDs this weekend, Monday, and Wednesday of next week. Please take heat precautions during this time.

3:30 PM UPDATE: We've extended our ALERT DAYS to include Saturday through Monday. Weekend features most brutal conditions with feels like temperatures 100 to 110F. Monday will still be hot and muggy with highs low to mid 90s, feels like 95-100. PM storms possible Sun. & Mon. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MZtWQTcZWo — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 21, 2024

After a scorching hot day with highs in the middle to upper 90s, we're looking at a warm and muggy evening ahead. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday and Sunday will both feature brutal heat and humidity. Saturday has the most sunshine with highs near 100. Feels like temperatures will range between 100 and 108 F.

EXTREME HEAT SATURDAY: Feels like temps will range from 100 to 108F. Please take this heat seriously. Give yourself breaks in the A/C if possible. Pools are a good option along with beach. Anything to give your body a few hour break. As long as you prepare, you'll be fine. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/z8wnJ4lJQZ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 21, 2024

Sunday also looks like another day of extreme heat with highs near 100. More clouds may keep the temperature slightly cooler, but the heat index will still be in the dangerous category. Feels like temperatures Sunday afternoon will range from 100 to 105 F.

The intense heat expected includes AFRAM weekend. AFRAM is taking precautions this year due to heat safety concerns. Take advantage of their cooling amenities.

ere we go! #AFRAM forecast still looks extremely hot and muggy, but there will also be some misting stations and other accommodations for guests. Remember you need to also prepare by wearing light weight, light colored clothing, drink plenty of water, & listen to your body! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/vqrD1Pe0YF — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 21, 2024

The latter half of the weekend will also bring the chance of storms back into our forecast. Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have damaging winds, hail, intense lightning and downpours. Not every neighborhood will get wet.

Monday is another First Alert Weather Day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s, but feels like temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to near 100. In addition to intense heat, scattered strong storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly I-95 and points east.

Tuesday we catch a nice break from the humidity. It's still hot and sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will be the last day of extreme heat for at least several days with highs near 100. Scattered strong storms are possible Thursday with a cold front. This will help lower heat and humidity for the end of next week.