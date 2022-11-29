Maryland Weather: Alert Day Wednesday with rain, gusty winds expected

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a wet start to your Wednesday.

We've issued an ALERT DAY for rain that will impact the morning commute and gusty winds through the afternoon.

Clouds will continue to thicken overnight as a storm system rapidly approaches from the west.

Wet weather will move into the area before sunrise Wednesday and continue through the morning rush hour.

RAINY WEDNESDAY MORNING: The latest projections bring rain into the #Baltimore Area in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. This will impact the morning commute so plan accordingly. Rain will taper off by late morning and become more scattered by afternoon. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/sdA667nwTZ — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) November 29, 2022

The rain will taper off by late morning and become more scattered by early afternoon.

Another band of showers will move through with the cold front during the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts will be possible ahead of the front, with the line of showers and behind the front as it moves through the area.

Winds will gust over 30 mpg at times, particularly close to the passage of the front and behind it once winds shift out of the northwest.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front. After seeing highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, we will drop into the 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with cool temperatures and sunshine.

Highs will reach the 40s for both days with Friday likely near 50 in some areas.

Clouds will rapidly move back in Friday night with rain back in the forecast for Saturday.

The rain will move out quickly Saturday night with a brief period of dry weather for Sunday.

More rain will move into the area early next week with wet weather returning Monday and Tuesday.