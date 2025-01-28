Maryland Weather: Alert Day issued for Wednesday; strong winds expected

BALTIMORE-- After a day with temperatures in the 40s across the area, we will continue to warm up heading into Wednesday. However, the main concern for Wednesday will be strong winds developing through the morning and into the afternoon.

We have issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong winds across the region throughout the day. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for a large portion of Maryland, while Allegany and Washington counties are under a HIGH WIND WARNING through Wednesday. Winds will gust out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts up to 50 mph possible in the advisory area and up to 60 mph in the high wind warning area and higher elevations of Western Maryland.

Despite the wind, high temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday night, a cold front will sweep through the area, bringing a drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will feel cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day as the next storm system approaches. Thursday night will not be as cold, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s by Friday morning.

Widespread rain is expected across the area on Friday, especially during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs near 50 degrees. Rain should taper off by Friday night, allowing sunshine to return for at least the first part of the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-40s, while Saturday night's lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 20s. By Monday, temperatures will rebound, with highs near 60 degrees. However, another cold front will move through the area, bringing temperatures back down into the 20s Monday night and limiting highs to the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.