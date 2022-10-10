Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A Stellar Victory Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A brisk start to the day with temps in the low to mid 40's.

snapshot-26.jpg

Victory Monday setting up to be a beautiful day, mostly sunny skies and temps topping out at 68.

Tuesday, a more even mix of sun and clouds but temps still climb into the low 70's.

Thicker clouds roll in Wednesday, bringing the chances for late evening sprinkles but still expected to maintain highs in the 70s during the day.

A cold front moves in through the area Thursday increasing the chances for wet weather  and knocking down or temperatures by Friday.

snapshot-27.jpg

Overall looking ahead weekend bringing the hope we need to get us through the work week.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

