Maryland Weather: A Stellar Victory Monday

BALTIMORE-- A brisk start to the day with temps in the low to mid 40's.

Victory Monday setting up to be a beautiful day, mostly sunny skies and temps topping out at 68.

Tuesday, a more even mix of sun and clouds but temps still climb into the low 70's.

Thicker clouds roll in Wednesday, bringing the chances for late evening sprinkles but still expected to maintain highs in the 70s during the day.

A cold front moves in through the area Thursday increasing the chances for wet weather and knocking down or temperatures by Friday.

Overall looking ahead weekend bringing the hope we need to get us through the work week.