Maryland Weather: A stellar, picture perfect start to the New Year

BALTIMORE- Happy New Year!

A stunning 1st day of 2023 is underway but we do have some early morning fog to contend with south of Baltimore.

I want to give you a heads up that fog will continue to be a factor over the next couple of nights and early mornings.

Lower visibilty is even possible tonight as you leave the stadium after the Ravens game and as you make your way to work Monday morning.

Our beautiful blue skies will send temperatures soaring into the low 60s this afternoon!

Pretty wonderful weather for tailgating or whatever you and your family have planned!

Tonight's Ravens game will be significantly more comfortable than last weekend when fans had to endure wind chills near zero!

By kickoff at 8:20, temps will be around 50 and falling into the 40s during the game.

Temps bottom out in the low 40s overnight.

After morning fog, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for our Monday with highs near 60°.

Our Tuesday is looking rather gray with highs in the low 60s and wet weather arriving at night.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday when highs surge into the upper 60s!

The forecasted high for Baltimore is 67° and the record is 70° so we are certainly in record territory.

Temps do drop off from there. We're in the mid 50s on Thursday and 40s by the end of the work week.