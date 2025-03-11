Cooler weather expected across Maryland through Friday

After a beautiful Tuesday afternoon across Maryland, temperatures will be slightly cooler for the next few days.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday, with highs reaching the lower 60s. An easterly wind will persist across the area from Wednesday afternoon through Friday, keeping temperatures slightly cooler.

A weak front will push into the region, reinforcing the cooler air through the end of the workweek. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the mid and upper 50s to the lower 60s, with warmer temperatures located south and west of Baltimore.

Friday will see little improvement, with highs mainly in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The coolest temperatures will be across the upper Eastern Shore and northeast Maryland. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, although some breaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. However, stubborn cloud cover is expected to linger into the weekend.

Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. Winds will shift to the south on Saturday, and highs will reach the mid-60s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain west of the area through Saturday night.

On Sunday, the approaching storm will bring a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the storm, temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the south, with speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

There will be a low-end threat for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. While instability appears limited, strong wind shear could enhance storm potential. Still, the overall severe weather threat remains very low.

Storm chances should diminish by early Monday morning, followed by cooler temperatures. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, with highs returning to the 60s and approaching 70 degrees by midweek.