Maryland Weather: A frigid Purple Friday, rain chances Saturday morning

BALTIMORE -- Rain returns to the forecast for part of the weekend.

The good news is that for outdoor activities, the best chance for rain will occur Saturday morning.

Clouds will increase overnight with rain moving into the area before daybreak and continuing through mid-morning.

WET SATURDAY MORNING AHEAD: Another cold front will move through the area Saturday bringing a chance of rain to start the weekend. Rain will move into the area before dawn and continue through mid-morning. Sat. afternoon should be dry. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/VnnH8zY5lB — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 2, 2022

The main area of steady rain will slide east toward the Eastern Shore by late morning and a cold front will move into the region early Saturday afternoon with a slight chance for a shower.

The coverage of rain will not be as widespread during the late morning and afternoon.

The front will clear the area and it will become breezy as westerly winds behind the front bring cooler and drier air back to the area for Saturday night and Sunday.

After seeing highs in the 50s Saturday, temps will dip into the 30s Sunday morning, with sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon. Kick-off temperatures for the Ravens game vs. the Broncos will be around 45° with a light West wind.

Highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 40s.

Next week will start cloudy on Monday with rain chances returning to the forecast from Tuesday through Wednesday, then again for late week.

Temperatures will moderate with highs in the 50s from Monday through the end of the week with lows at night in the 30s and 40s.