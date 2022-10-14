Maryland Weather: A Fabulous Purple Friday

BALTIMORE-- Starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50's.

But great news, clouds will soon roll out and clear sunny skies will finally make their grand return today!

Saturday is looking to be the star of our 7 day forecast and a picture perfect day for outdoor fall activities. Maryland will receive an abundance of sunshine as temps sit comfortably in the mid 70's.

By Sunday, conditions stay pretty warm during day but there are chances for evening showers that will bring a cold front, causing temps to cool down.

We start the work week off with early morning showers, Monday's high will reach the low to mid 60's while the lows dip down to 40.

Throughout the week there will be a mix of sun and clouds, where temp high will fluctuate in the 50's.