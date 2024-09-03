Maryland Weather: A delightful and pleasant Tuesday

BALTIMORE - What an incredible first day of school. Delightful and pleasant doesn't do this forecast justice.

Tuesday's weather is just pure perfection. Abundant sunshine, a cool, but not aggressive breeze, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. Just gorgeous! The morning hours will be cool, so the kids may need a fall jacket at the bus stop for the early hours of Tuesday. They won't need those jackets during the afternoon.

High clouds pass through on Wednesday, but these clouds will allow sunshine to filter through them. Highs top out in the upper 70s. Thursday is a similar day with the clouds becoming thicker and more abundant during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out around 80°.

An area of low pressure well offshore combined with an easterly wind will keep Friday mostly cloudy to cloudy. With the moist easterly flow, patchy areas of drizzle, mist, sprinkles, and showers are possible by afternoon into the evening. None of the rain looks heavy, but just enough to make conditions damp and dreary. Highs on Friday get to near 80° before the damp weather returns.

A more potent disturbance will move in from the west on Saturday bringing a few rounds of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs should top out in the upper 70s, but if we are able to see a few breaks of sun, highs could be as warm as the lower 80s.

This trough of low pressure will allow the cold front to swing through Saturday night pushing most of the showers & storms offshore. Another batch of early fall-like weather returns Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Just another delightful stretch of early September weather!

