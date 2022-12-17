Watch CBS News
Local

Maryland Weather: A brisk partly cloudy Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast
Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast 01:02

BALTIMORE- Not much change in the weather pattern for your weekend.

snapshot-65.jpg

Sunshine persists through the afternoon  with highs climbing into the 40s across the state.

Clear skies and breezy WNW winds will continue into the evening hours of tonight and we look to drop into the 30s and 20s.

We are in a calm, but cold set-up for the rest of the weekend with the cooler end of the 40s expected. No real talk of rain going into next week.

snapshot-64.jpg

A cold snap is on its way… the timely arrival expected near the solstice.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.