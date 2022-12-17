Maryland Weather: A brisk partly cloudy Saturday

BALTIMORE- Not much change in the weather pattern for your weekend.

Sunshine persists through the afternoon with highs climbing into the 40s across the state.

Clear skies and breezy WNW winds will continue into the evening hours of tonight and we look to drop into the 30s and 20s.

We are in a calm, but cold set-up for the rest of the weekend with the cooler end of the 40s expected. No real talk of rain going into next week.

A cold snap is on its way… the timely arrival expected near the solstice.