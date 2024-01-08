Advocates protest release of man charged with killing transgender woman in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- A rally is set for Tuesday morning to protest the release of a man charged with killing a transgender woman in Bel Air after an argument last month.

Brian Delen, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearms charges after killing 57-year-old Meghan Riley Lewis last month.

Delen was released on GPS monitoring following a bail hearing on December 29.

Baltimore Safe Haven, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, organized the rally to ensure Lewis' murder doesn't just become another statistic, but a catalyst for change.

Some believe Delane should not have been released at all, and are pushing for him also to be charged with a hate crime.

Baltimore Safe Haven is pushing for stronger hate crime legislation specifically protecting those who are transgender.

The rally will take place Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m., at the Harford County Court House.

Bel Air Police said Delen was delivering food to the English Country Manor neighborhood on December 27 when he got into an argument with Lewis, a transgender woman.

Delen had noticed Lewis walking toward his vehicle and said something akin to "Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir," according to charging documents.

Delen alleged that Lewis was offended by his remarks, believing that he had misgendered her, and began yelling at him, per court records.

As Delen began to drive off, Lewis followed on foot. He then stopped his vehicle and re-engaged with Lewis—that's when they got into an altercation, according to charging documents.

At that point, Delen pulled out a gun and shot Lewis in the abdomen, per court records.

Police said Lewis was found in the parking lot by responding officers. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Friends of Lewis told WJZ they were shocked by the killing of someone they knew to be loving and compassionate.

"I was totally horrified," Zosia Zaks said. "I couldn't even believe it at first."

Zaks said Lewis always put other people first. She founded a patient support group for trans individuals coming to Baltimore for life-saving surgery, and she opened her door to anyone who needed support, according to her friends.

Delen's public defender said he had a "strong self-defense argument." Delen allegedly called 911 after Lewis was shot and rendered aid using his own first aid kit, according to the public defender.

Charging documents show that Delen had a wear and carry permit. If convicted, Delen could face up to 85 years in prison.



