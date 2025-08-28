Maryland to enjoy spectacular weather through Labor Day Weekend

The comfortable, crisp, and enjoyable weather Maryland has enjoyed this week will continue right through Labor Day Weekend. Outdoor activities are a good for all three weekend days. Most of you will need a sweatshirt, hoodie, or jacket early in the morning with short-sleeves and shorts during the afternoon.

High to very high pollen levels will put a spoiler on any beautiful weather if allergy sufferers aren't prepared. Take your medicine so you can enjoy this exceptional weather over the Labor Day Weekend.

Superb Maryland Labor Day Weekend Weather

If any of you are getting on the roads early to beat the holiday traffic crunch, you'll be greeted with very nice weather on this Thursday. We'll see some passing clouds from time to time with continued low humidity and comfortable warmth. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The Orioles afternoon game weather looks great! The 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Red Sox will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunshine should increase throughout the game, so make sure you have your sunglasses and sunscreen.

The Maryland State Fair returns this evening with gates opening at 5 p.m. Weather at the fair looks awesome with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s through 8 p.m. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s later in the evening.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, the forecast is consistently showing spectacular outdoor weather across the state. High pressure will linger just offshore, keeping skies mainly sunny and conditions dry. Highs will remain in the mid-70s to near 80, with cool mornings in the 50s and low 60s.

At the beaches this weekend, look for a cooler than average late summer holiday weekend. That being said, the weather looks sunny, dry, and comfortably cool. Highs in the mid-70s will match ocean temperatures in the mid-70s. Rip current risk looks low Saturday, but could increase Sunday into Monday with the return of easterly winds.

The nice weather doesn't end on Labor Day. It should continue through at least Wednesday of next week. Our next chance of showers returns Thursday, and even that rain chance is a bit uncertain as of now. So you'll need to responsibly water your lawns and gardens.

High pollen levels will continue across Maryland

Residents with allergies will need to take their medication over the next seven to ten days, as high to very high levels of pollen are expected.

As of Thursday morning, grass and ragweed continue to be at very high levels, with mold at moderate levels and weeds at low levels. The total pollen count has been classified as very high.

There is nothing to flush the pollen out of the air, so these high counts will continue through the Labor Day Weekend and beyond all across Maryland.