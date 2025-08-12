Maryland heat wave brings humidity, stormy weather this week

Muggy weather returned to Maryland in full force on Monday. The morning began with tropical humidity and warm temperatures.

Patchy morning low clouds and fog will burn off to partly sunny weather this afternoon. Highs will top out near 90°.

Very high humidity levels will be the big story of this seven-day forecast. In addition to heat and humidity, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team will closely track the strength, projected path and intensity of Tropical Storm Erin. By the weekend, rip currents and rough surf will impact Atlantic Beaches, so please plan accordingly if you're ocean-bound.

Heat, humidity in Maryland

High humidity levels will be a constant in this forecast. The most unbearable humidity levels will be felt on Wednesday and Thursday, with dew points climbing into the middle to possibly upper 70s.

The humidity may briefly back down a bit on Friday before returning to tropical levels again over the weekend into the start of next week.

Afternoon high temperatures over the next several days will generally be between 88° and 92°, which is seasonably hot for Maryland this time of year. When you factor in the high humidity levels, the feels-like temperature most of this week will range from 94° to 100° during the midday and afternoon hours.

Even though this heat wave will not be as severe as previous ones this summer, it's important to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and check in on pets and the elderly.

Storms possible across Maryland

A weak cold front will drape itself across our area over the next several days. This front will be to our north today, so any storms that form should be sparse in coverage and mainly north and west of Baltimore City. Another batch of isolated storms is possible along and near Chesapeake Bay along the Bay Breeze. Even though storms will be limited in coverage, any storm that does form will be capable of brief torrential downpours, gusty winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

A greater chance of widely scattered showers and storms returns Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Despite being more widespread in coverage, not every neighborhood will receive these spotty but drenching downpours. Unlike earlier this summer, most of the storms will not be severe, so we're not expecting major impacts in terms of storm damage or power outages.

Friday looks quiet with dry and hot weather continuing.

Isolated storms may form, mainly west of Baltimore Saturday afternoon and evening. Give high humidity levels, any of the few storms that do form could have lightning and heavy downpours.

A stronger cold front will approach late Monday potentially bringing the area a more substantial batch of showers and thunderstorms late Monday into Monday night.

Tropical Storm Erin could impact Maryland beaches

Tropical Storm Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the storm is rather weak, small, and disorganized. This storm is still thousands of miles away from the mainland coast of the United States, but it's a storm worth watching based on computer model trends.

The storm should experience steady strengthening through Friday as it intensifies to category 2 status over the open Atlantic Ocean by Friday morning. By Sunday morning, "Erin" could be a potentially large and dangerous major hurricane north of Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and east of the southeastern coast of the United States.

While it's too early to know the exact track of "Erin" and the full scope of possible direct and indirect impacts on the United States, it's safe to say the storm will have the Atlantic Ocean churned up late week into the weekend. So despite a beautiful weather weekend at the beaches, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will likely be an issue. Please only swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty and near the lifeguards.

As additional new data arrives as the weekend approaches, our First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on any changes to the storm path, intensity, and potential impacts.