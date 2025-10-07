Maryland summery warmth, rain tonight into Wednesday morning

Tuesday will be our last 80° day in this stretch of 80s we've experienced since Sunday. A gusty southwest wind will usher in warmer air with much more humidity.

Rain and embedded storms are possible tonight through the Wednesday morning commute. The coolest air of fall yet will arrive Wednesday night through Friday.

Tuesday summer-like warmth and humidity in Maryland

Tuesday morning started off much milder than recent mornings. Early morning temperatures only dipped into the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Expect a gusty south to southwest wind throughout the day. Winds will be sustained out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will help send temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s with building amounts of humidity. Morning sunshine will fade to afternoon clouds, but we should remain dry through the early evening hours.

Rainy in Maryland Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Several batches of rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms will be arriving across central Maryland as early as this evening. Areas north and west of the Baltimore Beltway will experience the rain first. This should happen sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Rain will then overspread the rest of central, northern, and eastern Maryland overnight. Expect light to moderate rain with pockets of heavier rain at times. Another round of rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday morning. Rain should start to taper off in and around the City before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Most areas will see 0.25" to .75" of rainfall, and some models suggest locally higher totals up to an inch, especially south and east of Baltimore City. Storms are not expected but a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. This rain will welcome given the recent dry stretch and ongoing drought concerns in parts of the state.

Coolest fall air of the season yet will come to Maryland

Skies will gradually clear Wednesday afternoon with winds switching out of the north and west at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Humidity values will quickly plunge and sunshine will return. With the downsloping winds during the afternoon, temperatures may sneak into the lower 70s for a brief time before the chilly fall air arrives.

The coolest fall air of the season is scheduled to arrive Wednesday night through Friday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s across most of the area with pockets of upper 30s possible north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. Daytime highs Thursday and Friday will be crisp and cool in the lower to middle 60s.

We'll have a nice blue sky and sunshine along with the fall feel later this week.

Coastal concerns this weekend in Maryland

Eyes turn to the southeast coast late Friday into the weekend, where a developing low pressure system could track northward along the Eastern Seaboard.

The exact path is still uncertain—some scenarios keep it offshore, while others bring it closer to Maryland. If the system hugs the coast, it could bring gusty winds along the Bay, coastal flooding concerns, and periods of heavy rain. If it stays out to sea, impacts will be minimal. Either way, it's a system to keep a close watch on.