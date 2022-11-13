Maryland State Police investigate deadly crash in Elkton area
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Route 40, according to authorities.
The crash occurred on the eastbound lane between Old Elk Neck Road and Maryland 279, police said.
Both shoulders and traffic lanes have been closed, according to authorities.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
