Maryland spring beauty today, rain chances increase Friday

Thursday's weather looks gorgeous across Maryland. Shower chances increase Friday afternoon through Saturday.

We will enjoy a beautiful day across the state. High clouds will filter sunshine, but will not deliver any rain. High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 70s near Chesapeake Bay to the lower 80s across our inland neighborhoods. Very high levels of tree pollen and high levels of grass pollen will continue. Southerly winds will increase this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph

With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures stay comfortably mild. We'll see overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Friday will feature early morning sunshine giving way to thickening clouds. A few sprinkles or showers are possible later in the afternoon. These showers will be fairly light and be of the hit or miss variety. A southeasterly wind and additional clouds will keep temperatures a bit cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

A better chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm arrive Friday night. Lows only fall into the lower 60s.

A slow-moving cold front approaches the area on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. There looks to be a round of scattered showers and storms in the morning with a bit of a pause in the rain by midday. Additional isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as the cold front gets closer. Right now rainfall totals are expected to be between 0.25" and 0.50". While Saturday will be wet at times, it doesn't look like a washout.

Much cooler air arrives Saturday night with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Sunday and Monday look to be delightful weather days with plenty of sunshine and highs topping out in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday is sunny and will turn much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Warmth continues Wednesday, but a cold front approaching will also bring isolated to scattered showers and storms. Before the storms arrive, temperatures may reach the upper 80s.

Cooler and showery weather looks to return by the end of next week. The rain is much needed as the drought situation across the state continues to worsen.