Maryland sportsbooks handle $320M in May, over $5M goes to state

BALTIMORE -- Sports wagering in Maryland contributed $5.3 million to the state's coffers in May, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Monday. 

The state's 10 retail and 10 mobile sportsbooks handled $320.2 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $305 million, or 95.3% of the total. 

Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out $277.5 million in prizes. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Mobile wagering delivered $4.4 million in contributions to the state last month, while retail sportsbooks contributed $211,009.

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed $25.3 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception in  in December 2021, officials said. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 9:10 AM

