Wind Chills in the Teens Saturday Night

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by frigid northwest winds

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by frigid northwest winds

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by frigid northwest winds

BALTIMORE -- The severe winter weather begins Saturday night with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits in certain areas. We will see a slight break in the dangerous wintry weather Sunday with partial sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 30s. Winds will also relax slightly, but it will still feel colder than the actual temperature.

Late Sunday storm expected to bring snow

Light snow will begin falling about 10:00pm Sunday night in the Baltimore metro area.

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Maryland counties and the eastern shore ahead of our next storm. Total accumulations are expected to be anywhere from 4+ inches with periodic snowfall from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas from Annapolis to DC with areas south of Baltimore expecting 6+ inches, with some areas expecting up to a foot of snow total.

By Monday's morning rush hour, we could have anywhere from 2-4" on the ground.

After a brief break, the storm will reorganize, and heavier convective bands could bring another 2-4" to the area. The wintry precipitation is expected to end early Tuesday.

Areas along the I-70 corridor could see heavy bands of snow. Mountain regions in western Maryland could see up to a foot of snow.

Some areas may see lower snow totals if freezing rain or sleet mixes in.

High temperatures on Monday will barely reach 30 degrees, with lows Tuesday morning dropping into the upper teens to near 20. Wind chills will be even colder, in the low teens.

Frigid week ahead

A return to a mix of clouds and sunshine is expected from Tuesday through Friday. However, some of the coldest air of the season will settle over the region.

High temperatures will remain below freezing from Tuesday through Friday, with overnight lows dipping well into the teens. The coldest morning will likely be Thursday, when wind chills could fall to zero or below in some areas.

The cold weather will persist into next weekend, with highs in the 30s. Another storm system may bring additional wintry weather to the area late next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as the forecast develops, and take necessary precautions to prepare for this extended period of winter weather.